Stephanie Meadow: Northern Ireland golfer falls back after 77 in Portland LPGA event

Meadow was unable to build on a promising opening two rounds in Portland

Stephanie Meadow fell down the leaderboard after a third round 77 at the Cambia Portland Classic LPGA event.

The Northern Irish golfer carded five bogeys and no birdies to slip from a share of 23rd place to a tie for 59th.

Jordanstown native Meadow, who won the World Invitational women's event in Northern Ireland in August, is now 16 shots behind leader Yealimi Noh.

Noh shot 64 to lead Hannah Green by three, with Brooke Henderson and Brittany Altomare a further two back.

It was a frustrating day for Meadow, who is currently 106th in this season's LPGA rankings, starting with a bogey on the opening hole before a second dropped shot at the seventh saw her turn in 38.

Three more bogeys between the 14th and 17th saw her sign for a 77.

The 27-year-old's target is to move into the top 80 by the season's end to maintain her full playing privileges in the United States for 2020.