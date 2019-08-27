Heather MacRae to play PGA Fourball Championship after cancer surgery

Media playback is not supported on this device Cancer can strike anyone - golfer MacRae

Scotland's Heather MacRae will make her comeback after cervical cancer surgery in this week's PGA Fourball Championship final at Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed in early March and won the Women's PGA Professional Championship two weeks before her operation on 14 June.

MacRae teams up with fellow Scot Craig Lee in the 54-hole event on Thursday.

"I've been cautious. I don't want anything to knock me back," she said.

"I didn't hit a driver until a couple of days ago but I have practised my short game. It's more just feeling tired that gets me. I don't feel stressed about it because it's fourball."