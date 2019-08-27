Florentyna Parker hopes to caddie at men's European Tour event in Germany

Florentyna Parker (right) competed against the men in the Golf Sixes event in Portugal in June alongside England's Meghan MacLaren

Solheim Cup golfer Florentyna Parker has made a bid to secure a place at the men's European Tour event next week - as a caddie.

The Englishwoman tweeted the men's Tour as she looks for a temporary career change.

Parker has never caddied before but she is keen to work at the European Open in Hamburg, beginning on 5 September.

She played for Europe in the 2017 Solheim Cup in Des Moines, which the USA won 16.5-11.5.

But she has not played well enough to make the team for the match at Gleneagles next month and her world ranking has dropped to 448.

The 30-year-old lives in Hamburg and is available to caddie because the next event on the Ladies European Tour, the Open de France, does not start until 19 September.

Parker has won three times on the LET and competed against the men in the Golf Sixes event in Portugal in June.