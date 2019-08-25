Matthew Fitzpatrick pipped to title in Sweden by Erik van Rooyen

Fitzpatrick had won this event in 2016 and was runner-up in 2018 behind fellow Englishman Paul Waring

Scandinavian Invitation final leaderboard -19 E van Rooyen (SA); -18 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -14 H Stenson (Swe), D Burmester (SA); -13 S Soderberg (Swe), S Kim (US), A Levy (Fra), J Donaldson (Wal), W Ormsby (Aus)Full final leaderboard

Matthew Fitzpatrick finished one shot behind as Erik van Rooyen claimed victory on the final day of the Scandinavian Invitation in Sweden.

Both men shot six-under 64s on the final afternoon but Van Rooyen hung on to secure his maiden European Tour win.

The South African bogeyed the 17th, but matched Fitzpatrick's birdie on the final hole to take the title.

Former Open Champion Henrik Stenson delighted his home galleries to shoot a 66 and finish in a tie for third.

World number 30 Fitzpatrick had been trying to win his sixth European Tour event and this one in Sweden for a second time after victory in 2016, while he finished a shot behind England's Paul Waring in this same event last year.

There was also a return to form for 2014 Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson, as the Welsh golfer ended in a tie for fifth - his best result for nearly two years,