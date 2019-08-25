Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy one shot behind Brooks Koepka going into final round

Rory McIlroy, alongside playing partner Xander Schauffele, shot a two-under 68

Rory McIlroy is one shot behind world number one Brooks Koepka going into the final round of the Tour Championship.

McIlroy is tied for second alongside Xander Schauffele after posting a two-under 68, after Koepka birdied the last to claim the lead.

Play resumed after there were two lightning strikes in Atlanta on Saturday, with six spectators injured.

The final round is due to begin at 17:00 BST.

England's Paul Casey is in a share of fourth place on 11-under with Justin Thomas, four off the pace, and still in with a shout of claiming the $15m (£12.2m) on offer for winning both the tournament and the season-long Fed-Ex Cup.

There is then a five-shot gap back to the trio of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm of Spain and American Chez Reavie, but it is highly unlikely that any of them are in contention.

Tommy Fleetwood is back at one-under after a one-over 71, two clear of Justin Rose who also shot 71.