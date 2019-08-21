Canadian Women's Open: Michelle Liu, 12, to become youngest ever competitor

Michelle Liu is two years younger than Brooke Henderson when she first played at the Canadian Women's Open

At 12 years, nine months and six days, Michelle Liu will become the youngest player ever to compete at the Canadian Women's Open this week.

The previous youngest was fellow Canadian Brooke Henderson, the current world number eight, who was 14 when she first played in the event in 2012.

"I'd say crazy is a good word for it," Liu said of her first experience at a professional tournament.

The event at Ontario's Magna Golf Club begins on Thursday.

As well as practicing alongside LPGA players, Liu met Henderson, 21, on the driving range on Monday and said she had a picture taken with the defending champion, who became the first home winner last year.

Liu qualified for the event, which started in 1973, via the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in July.

"I know there is a lot of great players in the field here so I definitely say it's going to be pretty hard," she added.

"I hope for a lot and I expect a little bit less."