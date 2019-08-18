Paul Lawrie wins Scottish Senior Open at Craigielaw

Paul Lawrie carded a level-par final round of 71 to clinch the title

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie posted a final round 71 to win the Scottish Senior Open by two shots at Craigielaw.

It was a first senior title for Lawrie, who turned 50 in January.

The Aberdonian was two adrift heading into the final round, but recorded two birdies in his first seven holes to take command.

He then played a measured final 11 holes in blustery conditions in East Lothian to ensure he finished two clear of Peter Baker and Peter Fowler.