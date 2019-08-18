BMW Championship: Phil Mickelson's hotel catches fire after lightning strike

American Phil Mickelson has won 44 PGA Tour events

Phil Mickelson almost missed his tee time on the final day of the BMW Championship in Medinah after lightning set fire to the the roof of his hotel.

The American tweeted an hour and a half before he was due to start that, though he was safe, his clubs and clothes were trapped in his top floor room.

With time running out, he thanked the emergency response in an update: "I'm going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me."

Severe weather halted play on Saturday.

Tee times had been moved back due to forecasted thunderstorms on Sunday morning, with American Justin Thomas holding a six-shot lead heading into the final round.

At 09:27 local time on Sunday morning, 44-time PGA Tour winner Mickelson - due to start at 10:52 - tweeted: "How's this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire.

"I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes."