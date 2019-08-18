Czech Masters: Thomas Pieters wins first title in three years

Pieters now has four European Tour wins

Czech Masters final leaderboard -19 Pieters (Bel); -18 Arnaus (Spa); -16 Pavan (Ita), Horsfield (Eng); -14 Schwab (Aut), Johnston (Sco), Van Rooyen (SA), Karlberg (Swe), Leon (Chi)

Belgium's Thomas Pieters won his first title in three years with a one-shot victory at the Czech Masters.

Overnight leader Pieters, 27, carded a three-under par 69 in his final round to finish on 19 under, with his Spanish playing partner Adri Arnaus on 18 under.

England's Sam Horsfield finished in a tie for third on 16 under with Italy's defending champion Andrea Pavan.

"I'm relieved," said Pieters. "It's been a long time since I last won."

It is Pieters second victory at the tournament in Prague and his fourth European Tour title.

Pieters, who played in Europe's 2016 Ryder Cup team, last won on the European Tour in 2016 and is ranked 111th in the world.

"It feels good to win again," he added. "I never doubted myself but it's just been a long road of not feeling that great with the golf swing. It feels good to get back on track again and get another win.

"It's difficult when everybody says you should be winning two or three times a year. It's always nice to hear that but it's almost a negative sometimes because I always felt like I was underachieving but hopefully there's many more like this.

"I felt like I was in control today, almost the whole day and I kind of did my own thing."