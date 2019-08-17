BMW Championship: Justin Thomas leads after course record

  • From the section Golf
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas had a sensational third round at Medinah
BMW Championship third-round leaderboard
-21 J Thomas (US); -15 T Finau, P Cantlay (both US); -14 R Sabbatini (Svk); -13 J Rahm (Spa); -12 B Snedeker (US), C Connors (Can), L Glover (US); -11 R Fowler, K Kisner, X Schauffele (all US), H Matsuyama (Jpn)
Selected others:-10 R McIlroy (NI), T Fleetwood (Eng); -9 P Casey (Eng); -7 T Woods (US); -5 I Poulter (Eng), B Koepka (US); -2 G McDowell (NI), J Rose (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Justin Thomas will take a six-shot lead into the BMW Championship's final round after breaking the course record by two shots on a rain-affected day three.

Thomas, 26, made two eagles and eight birdies in a third-round 61 to finish 21-under-par at Medinah.

The new record was only set on Friday when Hideki Matsuyama shot a nine-under-par 63 in Chicago.

Tony Finau shot a four-under 68 to sit second on 15 under with Patrick Cantlay.

A thunderstorm forced play to be temporarily halted, with the leaders' tee times delayed for more than an hour.

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods shot his lowest round since February with a bogey-free five-under 67 on the course where he won the 1999 and 2006 US PGA Championships.

Woods, 43, says he now "has a chance" to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, which begins on August 22.

US Open champion Gary Woodland was one shot off equalling Matsuyama's record with an eight-under-par 64, but missed a seven-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole.

