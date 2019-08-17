World Invitational: Play scheduled to resume at 14:15 after rain delay

Media playback is not supported on this device Stephanie Meadow inspired by home support at World Invitational

Play is scheduled to resume at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland at 14:15 BST following a rain delay.

The action was halted shortly before 13:00 after a torrential downpour at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena.

Leader in the men's event England's Todd Clements was scheduled to start his penultimate round at 14:00.

Women's event leaders Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and Belgium's Manon De Roey were due to begin their rounds at 14:10.

Meadow and De Roey are on four under par which puts them one ahead of a seven-strong group which includes Cavan woman Leona Maguire, Kildare amateur Lauren Walsh and English veteran Trish Johnson.

Sixteen-year-old Galgorm Castle amateur Josh Hill is only four behind men's event leader England's Todd Clements.

Hill, the leading Irish male at the halfway stage, shot a superb blemish-free three-under 67 at Massereene which leaves him sharing 11th on three under in the tournament which is a first for European golf with it encompassing separate men's and women's events with equal prize funds of £207,000.

Clements, ranked 1055th in the world and having never won on Europe's second-tier men's circuit, fired a 66 at main venue Galgorm, which would have been one better but for a closing bogey.

The 22-year-old is a stroke ahead of a quartet which includes Scotland's Calum Hill, who won last year's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm, England's Laurie Canter, Italy's Francesco Laporta and Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.