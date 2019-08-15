BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell shoot 69 at Medinah

McIlroy is playing alongside world number one Brooks Koepka (right) and Patrick Reed

World number three Rory McIlroy carded a three-under-par 69 in the first round of the BMW Championship at Medinah.

The Northern Irishman is four shots behind clubhouse leaders Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak in the second FedEx Cup play-off event.

McIlroy's compatriot Graeme McDowell, who made two birdies and an eagle on the front nine before also finishing on three-under.

FedEx Cup leader and world number one Brooks Koepka is one shot ahead.

McIlroy is currently third in the FedEx standings behind Koepka and Patrick Reed, having finished tied for 20th at The Northern Trust last week.

Both McIlroy and McDowell are playing at Medinah for the first time since their famous Ryder Cup triumph with Europe in 2012.

It was McDowell who enjoyed the more eye-catching start with at birdie at the first followed by an eagle at five and another birdie two holes later as he reached the turn on four-under.

However he was unable to capitalise on his fast start, dropping a shot on the par-three 13th.

McIlroy's round consisted of four birdies and a bogey, as he finished the day one shot behind playing partners Koepka and Reed.

Open champion Shane Lowry birdied the 18th to salvage a level par 72 while US duo Thomas and Kokrak lead the field after impressive rounds of 65.