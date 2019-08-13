Calum Hill's 'level head' keeps him in contention

Calum Hill has won three Challenge Tour tournaments in the past 12 months

Calum Hill says keeping his emotions "level" has been key to his recent success.

The Scot, 24, followed July's Euram Bank Open win with victory in the Made in Denmark Challenge event on Sunday.

He is now second in the Challenge Tour standings, with the top 15 at the end of the campaign securing places in next year's European Tour.

"I think being able to manage yourself quite well helps," he told BBC Scotland.

"Your emotional levels, as long as they stay quite level, as opposed to up and down, highs and lows, I think that helps a lot, and I think I manage to do that quite well and keep myself comfortable with most of the positions I find myself in."

Hill, who will graduate to European golf's top tier with another win this season, is contesting his first full season on the Challenge Tour after spending just over four years studying at Western New Mexico University.

Having developed his game in the United States, he admits his success may be catching a few people back home by surprise.

"I think not having a stellar amateur career in Scotland, like many of the young names that are coming through at the moment, it may catch a few people a little bit off guard," he explained.

"I've got my job to do, I will just do it the best I can and hopefully everyone else can enjoy my journey as much as I am."