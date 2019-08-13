World Invitational: Stephanie Meadow vows to embrace weight of expectation

Meadow earned top-15 finishes in her two most recent events in the US

Stephanie Meadow has vowed to embrace the challenge of being the big local female hope at this week's inaugural World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

US-based Meadow will be competing as a professional in Northern Ireland for the first time in the event which has separate men's and women's tournaments.

"This week is very special," said the 27-year-old Jordanstown woman.

"It feels like we've been talking about this for a long time," added Meadow who was third in the 2014 Women's US Open.

After missing the cut at last week's Women's Scottish Open, Meadow travelled home with boyfriend Kyle Kallan, the caddie of US star Paula Creamer, who is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time.

"Unusually Kyle is on the bag this week," added Meadow, who achieved her third-place US Open finish on her professional debut.

"We don't normally work together but figured it would be fun to do this week.

"I've got to catch up with all my family and it's awesome to show Kyle the beauty of Northern Ireland. Things like that make it special to be home."

English star Charley Hull will go into the women's event at Galgorm Castle and Massereene as favourite although the 100-strong field includes young German star Olivia Cowan and Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, who both narrowly missed out on Solheim Cup selection on Monday.

Despite her missed cut at The Renaissance Club, Meadow heads into her home event in good spirits after top 15 finishes at her two most recent finishes in the US.

"I got a really bad draw in Scotland, got soaked and was reminded what British golf is like sometimes. Hopefully that doesn't happen this week.

"In the two weeks prior to that I finished tied 11th both weeks so I have been playing better which is nice coming into this event."

Cavan woman Leona Maguire is the other big Irish hope in the women's field and Meadow is relishing the prospect of the home support.

"I can't wait to see the home crowds come out and support us. I'm sure I'll recognise a lot of faces that I haven't seen in years."

Media playback is not supported on this device Niall Horan at the launch of the World Invitational in May

'Very impressed' with main tournament venue

Meadow estimates that it is around 17 years since she last played at Galgorm Castle but professed herself "very impressed" with the tournament's main venue after playing nine holes on Monday morning.

"It's in fantastic condition. I'm pretty sure I played from the red tees when I was like 10 years-old on the last time I played here so yes, it's a little different to what I remember."

Meadow competed in the Vic Open in Australia earlier this year which also had a men's and women's format and recalls a very positive experience.

"Club golfers are not going to hit it 320 yards like the guys out here.

"So I think a lot of them enjoy seeing us play and can relate to where we hit it on the golf course.

"That aspect works well for the women's game. I hope people take that chance and come out and watch us.

"If I can just make one girl take up the game or play sports in general then I will have done my job.

"Getting new people into the game is key. Hopefully we can change that and have more visibility this week."