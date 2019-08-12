Bryson DeChambeau's slow play prompts PGA Tour reviewing pace of play policy

DeChambeau has been called a "slow golfer" by fellow American Justin Thomas

The PGA Tour is reviewing its pace of play policy after Bryson DeChambeau was criticised for slow play at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

The American took more than two minutes to hit a 70-yard chip, and a similar time to line up an eight-foot putt, which he went on to miss.

On Monday, England's Eddie Pepperell apologised to DeChambeau for calling him a "single-minded twit" on Twitter.

"That was unnecessary and something I shouldn't have said," Pepperell added.

The PGA Tour's current policy puts players "on the clock" when their group falls out of position.

The players get 40-50 seconds to take a shot and a first violation results in a warning, while a second one during the same round is punished with a one-stroke penalty.

"We think technology definitely plays a key role in all of this," said PGA Tour chief of operations Tyler Dennis.

"We are thinking about new ways to use it to address these situations.

"We know that the individual habits of players when they are preparing to hit a shot can quickly become a focal point in today's world, and our players and fans are very passionate about this issue," said Dennis.

"We have technology to provide every player with a pace of play report that they can access which breaks down the varying parts of their game and gives feedback on the amount of time on average that the player takes to hit a particular shot.

"We are currently in the process of reviewing this aspect of pace of play and asking ourselves, 'Is there a better way to do it?'"

Speaking before the Northern Trust began, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka said players taking too long over their shots was getting "out of hand".

Rich Beem, the 2002 US PGA Championship winner, said: "This has got to stop. PGA Tour, if you don't do something about this, shame on you!"

DeChambeau defended himself following Saturday's third round of the Northern Trust, telling reporters: "When people start talking to me about slow play and how I'm killing the game, I'm doing this and that to the game, that is complete and utter you-know-what."

However, American Justin Thomas played with DeChambeau in the first two rounds at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey and said his compatriot was "a slow golfer".

He added: "I hate saying this because I don't want Bryson to think I'm throwing him under the bus or anything like that, but it's just unfortunate where the pace of play is in the game at the moment."