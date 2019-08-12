BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy relishing Medinah return

Rory McIlroy beat Keegan Bradley in their singles match as Europe fought back at Medinah

Rory McIlroy says returning to Medinah for the first time since the 2012 Ryder Cup will "rekindle some fond memories".

The world number three will tee off on Thursday in Illinois after finishing four shots behind winner Patrick Reed in the first FedEx Cup play-offs.

Seven years ago, Medinah hosted one of the most memorable sporting comebacks of recent times as a remarkable final day saw Europe retain the trophy.

"Medinah has got some good memories for me," said McIlroy.

"Unbeknown to us at the time, but it was where I met my wife for the first time.

"It was an incredible Ryder Cup with everything that happened there."

In what became known as the 'Miracle at Medinah', the USA led 10-6 lead after two days, needing just four and a half points from Sunday's singles to win.

McIlroy, who arrived at at the course just 10 minutes before his tee-off time, beat Keegan Bradley 2&1 as Europe won eight and tied one of the 12 matches.

"We have been sort of excited to get back there all year. If I play next week how I played at Medinah that week, I'd be very happy," said McIlroy.

"I played some great golf."

'The good stuff is in there'

McIlroy shot five bogeys and seven birdies in a final round of 69 at The Northern Trust on Sunday, and now sits third in the FedEx Cup standings behind Brooks Koepka and Reed.

The four-time major winner managed a below-par score in each of the four rounds, including a 65 on the first day.

"Even if I'm not playing that well I'm still able to get myself somewhat in contention," McIlroy said.

"Even when one part of my game is off, I am sort of making up for it with other parts of my game, whether it be driving, chipping or putting.

"The good stuff is in there; I'm just hitting too many loose shots and they are costing me.

"I don't think the frustrating thing is not winning the tournament, the frustrating thing is just not quite being in control of what I'm doing out there."