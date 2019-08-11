Charley Hull: English golfer confirmed to play in World Invitational

Hull turned professional in 2013

England's Charley Hull is the latest high-profile name confirmed to play in this week's World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old has been a winner on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

She has played in the last three Solheim Cups and is in line to be part of Catriona Matthew's European team for this year's competition.

"Tournaments like this are great for the game," Hull said.

The men's and women's events at the World Invitational, which will take place at Galgorm Castle and Massereene will have equal prize money.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to compete in such an exciting new event and brand-new format," Hull continued.

"I also like playing golf in Ireland. The people are nice, the golf is great and I'm looking forward to competing in this exciting new format."

Hull competes mainly in the United States but balances time with appearances in Europe. At the start of the year the 23-year-old travelled to Abu Dhabi and won the Fatima Bint Murbarak Open.

The world number 28 was in contention on her home course at the recent Women's British Open at Woburn before dropping back with a final-round 76.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational gets under way on Wednesday with the celebrity pro-am before the first round begins on Thursday.