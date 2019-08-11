Solheim Cup: Anne van Dam seals place on Catriona Matthew's Europe team

Van Dam is playing her first LPGA tour season

Anne van Dam will make her Solheim Cup debut next month after a top-10 finish at the Ladies Scottish Open.

The eight automatic qualifiers for Europe's team to face the United States were decided on Sunday - five from the world rankings and three from points earned during the qualifying period.

Dutchwoman Van Dam, 23, tied for sixth at the Scottish Open to seal her spot in the 12-strong squad.

The Solheim Cup will take place at Gleneagles from 11-13 September.

On Monday, European captain Catriona Matthew will reveal her full squad, including four wildcard choices.

The five world ranking spots have gone to England duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Spain's Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson of Germany, and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist.

Van Dam is joined by Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Hedwall of Sweden in qualifying from the Solheim Cup points list.

England's Bronte Law, whose first LPGA Tour victory in May lifted her into the world's top 25, could not qualify automatically due to not playing enough events on the Ladies European Tour but is expected to be selected by Matthew.

Vice-captain Suzann Pettersen is a surprise contender having played just twice since November 2017 after taking time off to have a baby, while France's Celine Boutier is in the frame after narrowly failing to qualify following her sixth place in the Women's British Open.

Others still in the mix include the English trio of Mel Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Meghan MacLaren, as well as Germany's Esther Henseleit, Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg.

The United States are seeking a third straight victory in the biennial event and have won 10 of the previous 15 editions. However, Europe have won both times the event has been staged in Scotland, at Dalmahoy in 1992 and Loch Lomond in 2000.