Ladies Scottish Open: Mi Jung Hur seals four-shot win

South Korea's Mi Jung Hur cruised to victory with a final-round 66 in East Lothian

Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard -20 J Hur (Kor); -16 M Jutanugarn (Tha), M J Lee6 (Kor); -15 M H Lee (Kor); -13 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -11 A Van Dam (Ned), M Lee (Aus), E Szokol (USA). Selected others:-10 C Booth (Sco); -5 G Hall (Eng), Hull (Eng), L Davies (Eng, B Law (Eng); Level par K Henry (Sco), H Clyburn (Eng), F Johnson (Eng); +10 P Pretswell (Sco). Full leaderboard

Mi Jung Hur closed with a terrific five-under-par 66 to secure a four-shot victory in the Ladies Scottish Open at a soggy Renaissance Club.

The South Korean posted six birdies in the last 10 holes - including four in a row from the ninth - to finish 20 under and end her five-year wait for a title.

Third-round leader Jutanugarn carded 71 to tie for second with Jeongeun Lee6.

Scotland's Carly Booth bogeyed two of the last three holes in a 71 to finish joint ninth on 10 under.

English quartet Laura Davies, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law and Charley Hull were five strokes further back.

With qualification for the Solheim Cup now closed following the final round in East Lothian, Europe captain Catriona Matthew will reveal her four wildcard picks on Monday for the September showpiece against the United States at Gleneagles.