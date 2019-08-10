The Northern Trust: Danny Willett and Justin Rose in contention

Danny Willett has only won once - at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai - since his 2016 Masters title

Northern Trust third-round leaderboard -14 P Reed (US); -13 A Ancer (Mex); -12 B Snedeker (US), J Rahm (Spa); -11 D Willett (Eng), H Varner III (US), J Rose (Eng); -10 L Oosthuizen (SA), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -9 D Johnson (US); -8 W Simpson (US), I Poulter (Eng), J Spieth (US); -6 B DeChambeau (US)

England's Danny Willett and Justin Rose are three shots behind leader Patrick Reed after impressive third rounds at The Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, carded a 66 to move to 11 under par, with Rose signing for a 69.

Brandt Snedeker had the round of the day, his eight-under par 63 meaning he is tied third with Spain's Jon Rahm.

Second-round leader Dustin Johnson (74) slipped back to nine under, a shot behind Rory McIlroy who carded a 70.

The Northern Irishman, who missed the cut at Tthe Open last month, had a mixed round with five birdies and four bogeys.

But he is only four behind Reed, who has a one-shot advantage over second-placed Abraham Ancer of Mexico.

Bryson DeChambeau, who was criticised for his slow play during the second round, hit an even-par 71 to remain on six under.