Scotland's Carly Booth six shots adrift of Scottish Open leader Moriya Jutanugarn

Carly Booth posted a bogey-free 66 on day three at The Renaissance Club

Ladies Scottish Open third-round leaderboard -16 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -15 M J Hur (Kor), J Lee6 (Kor); -12 M H Lee (Kor); -10 C Booth (Sco), A Van Dam (Ned), C Choi (Kor), A Jutanugarn (Tha), J Park (USA). Selected others: -5 G Hall (Eng); -4 C Hull (Eng); -2 L Davies (Eng), H Clyburn (Eng); -1 B Law (Eng); Level F Johnson (Eng); +1 P Pretswell (Sco). Full leaderboard

Scotland's Carly Booth surged to a share of fifth place as Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn claimed a one-shot lead at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Booth carded a five-under-par 66 in the third round at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian to move to 10 under.

Jutanugarn began the day two shots behind Mi Jung Hur but leapfrogged the South Korean with a 67 to sit 16 under.

Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 are tied second, while England's Georgia Hall is five under after a 71.

Charley Hull is a shot behind compatriot Hall, with Laura Davies and Holly Clyburn two under.

Scotland's Kylie Henry, who was one of more than 20 players to complete their second round on Saturday morning after bad light halted play on Friday, slumped to a third-round 81 that leaves her five over.

The other Scot to make the cut, Pamela Pretswell, is one over after a 74.

This is the final qualification event for the Solheim Cup and Europe captain Catriona Matthew will reveal her four wildcard picks on Monday for the September showpiece against the United States at Gleneagles.