Tiger Woods shoots four-over at first PGA Tour play-off event

Woods had five bogeys and a double bogey in his first appearance since missing the cut at The Open last month.

Tiger Woods endured a difficult return as he shot a four-over 75 in the first of the PGA Tour's play-off events at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Woods was playing his first round since missing the cut in The Open at Royal Portrush last month.

He was only able to practice chipping and putting in Wednesday's pro-am and his game was not sharp as he recorded five bogeys and one double bogey.

It left him 13 strokes behind early leader, Troy Merritt, who fired a 62.