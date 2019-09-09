Solheim Cup 2019: Europe v United States - BBC TV and online coverage

Georgia Hall, pictured playing at Gleneagles in the 2018 European Championships, will be hoping to make an impact for Europe in the 2019 Solheim Cup

Gleneagles is hosting the 2019 Solheim Cup and the BBC will be showing highlights for the first time as the European team bids to regain the trophy from the United States.

The tournament takes place from 13-15 September, with full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC Two or BBC Four each day that will also be available on BBC iPlayer and online.

The Solheim Cup uses the same matchplay format as the Ryder Cup, with fourball and foursome matches on the opening two days before 12 singles matches on the final day.

United States retained the trophy on home turf at Des Moines, Iowa, in 2017.

Europe will be looking to repeat the success they achieved the last time the event was held in Scotland, at Loch Lomond in 2000.

England's Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff have all made the European team.

BBC's deal to broadcast the Solheim Cup for the first time since its inception in 1990 continues the #changethegame women's summer of sport season.

BBC coverage

All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 13 September

19:00-20:00 - Day one highlights, BBC Two

Saturday, 14 September

19:00-20:00 - Day two highlights, BBC Four (repeated 23:00-00:00, BBC Two)

Sunday, 15 September

19:00-20:00 - Day three highlights, BBC Two

