Women's British Open: Hinako Shibuno claims stunning win in her first major

Final round leaderboard -18 H Shibuno (Jpn); -17 L Salas (US); -16 YJ Ko (Kor); -15 M Pressel (US); -14 A Buhai (SA); -12 C Boutier (Fra); -11 C Ciganda (Spa), HS Park (Kor); -9 Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor), N Korda (US) Selected others: -8 A Jutanugarn (Tha), M Lee (Aus); -7 L Thompson (US); -5 C Hull (Eng); -3 B Law (Eng), G Hall (Eng); -2 B Henderson (Can) Full leaderboard

Japan's Hinako Shibuno birdied the last hole to clinch a stunning win in the Women's British Open at Woburn.

Shibuno, 20, led by two shots overnight but was soon caught by USA's Lizette Salas in a thrilling final round.

Salas, fired the week's lowest round - a seven-under 65 - but Shibuno had five birdies on the back nine to win by one shot in her first major.

England's Charley Hull and Bronte Law slipped out of contention with rounds of four and six over, respectively.

Salas finished on 17 under, and was practicing puts before a potential play-off as Shibuno approached the 18th green, waving and smiling to both sides of the fairway.

And the rookie, not only playing in her first major but also appearing outside Japan for the first time, showed no signs of nerves as she struck a firm 18ft putt which hit the back of the hole and just about dropped to secure victory.

Aiming to win her third major of 2019, world number one Ko Jin-young hit a six-under 66 but that was only good enough for third place, two shots behind Shibuno, with American Morgan Pressel a shot further back.

