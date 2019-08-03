Women's British Open: Hinako Shibuno takes lead with Bronte Law and Charley Hull five back

Ashleigh Buhai
At one point Ashleigh Buhai led by five shots during the third round
Third round leaderboard
-14 H Shibuno (Jpn); -12 A Buhai (SA); -11 HS Park (Kor); -10 M Pressel (US), YJ Ko (Kor), l Salas (US); -9 C Ciganda (Spa), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -8 Jing Yan (Chn), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor)
Selected others:-4 G Hall (Eng); -2 L Thompson (US)
Full leaderboard

Hinako Shibuno produced a late charge to lead the Women's British Open after the third round at Woburn.

Ashleigh Buhai led by three shots overnight but a level-par 72 means the South African now trails by two.

Japan's Shibuno fired a five-under 67 to move to 14 under, with South Korea's Park Sung-hyun three shots adrift.

England's Bronte Law and Charley Hull are two shots further back but defending champion Georgia Hall slipped out of contention with a two-over 74.

More to follow.

