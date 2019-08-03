Women's British Open: Hinako Shibuno takes lead with Bronte Law and Charley Hull five back

From the section

At one point Ashleigh Buhai led by five shots during the third round

Third round leaderboard -14 H Shibuno (Jpn); -12 A Buhai (SA); -11 HS Park (Kor); -10 M Pressel (US), YJ Ko (Kor), l Salas (US); -9 C Ciganda (Spa), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -8 Jing Yan (Chn), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor) Selected others:-4 G Hall (Eng); -2 L Thompson (US) Full leaderboard

Hinako Shibuno produced a late charge to lead the Women's British Open after the third round at Woburn.

Ashleigh Buhai led by three shots overnight but a level-par 72 means the South African now trails by two.

Japan's Shibuno fired a five-under 67 to move to 14 under, with South Korea's Park Sung-hyun three shots adrift.

England's Bronte Law and Charley Hull are two shots further back but defending champion Georgia Hall slipped out of contention with a two-over 74.

More to follow.