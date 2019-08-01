Women's British Open: Charley Hull makes strong start
-
- From the section Golf
|First round leaderboard
|-6 H Shibuno (Jpn), D Kang (US); -5 C Hull (Eng), HS Park (Kor), -3 K In-Kyung (Kor), A Marina (US)
|Selected others: -1 L Thompson (US), Anne Van Dam (Ned)
England's Charley Hull started strongly at the Women's British Open at Woburn in her bid to win a first major title.
Hull, 23, ended her first round with a birdie on the 18th for a five-under-par 67 on her home course, one shot off clubhouse leaders Hinako Shibuno of Japan and America's Danielle Kang.
Korean world number two Park Sung-hyun is level with Hull on five under.
England's Georgia Hall began her title defence at 12:16 BST.