Tom McKibbin: Northern Ireland golf star confirmed for World Invitational

McKibbin made his European Tour debut at the Shot Clock Masters in June 2018

Northern Ireland golfing prodigy Tom McKibbin hopes to cap a busy summer when he tees it up at the World Invitational.

The 16-year-old headlines a list of amateurs due to play at the European Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club next month.

The tournament, formerly the NI Open, sees a field of men and women compete for two equal prize funds.

"The last month has been pretty crazy," said McKibbin.

The Holywood Golf Club man has had a busy season, mixing an intense golf schedule with studying for his GCSE exams.

"I've been in places like America, France and Austria competing and only been home for a couple of days," he added.

"I'm very grateful to have got the call. Obviously I had no hesitation in saying yes."

Relishing opportunity

McKibbin will be full of confidence heading to Galgorm and Massereene after a successful season which has seen him win the Junior Invitational in the United States and the Peter McEvoy Trophy in England.

He is also set to represent Ireland at the home internationals in Wales next week.

"These opportunities to play alongside the professionals are great markers to see where your game is," the Royal Belfast pupil said.

"I've been lucky enough to play in a few pro events already. Each time you play, you know immediately what you have to do to improve because they all play at such a high level."

Also confirmed for the event are Ulster Strokeplay champions Colm Campbell and Jessica Ross.

The World Invitational takes place from 15-18 August.