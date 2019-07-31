Women's Open: Royal Porthcawl is named as venue for 2021

Royal Porthcawl hosted the Amateur Championship on six occasions, the Walker Cup in 1995 and the Curtis Cup in 1964.

The 2021 Women's Open Championship will be played at Royal Porthcawl, the first time the event will be staged in Wales.

Porthcawl previously hosted the Men's Senior Open in 2014 and 2017, Bernhard Langer winning on both occasions.

The club has also hosted The Amateur Championship, the Walker Cup and the Curtis Cup.

The last women's event to be played in Wales was the Wales Ladies Championship of Europe in 2010.

The Welsh Government's Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: "We are delighted and look forward to the honour of welcoming the AIG Women's British Open Golf to Wales in 2021.

"Wales has built its reputation as an outstanding destination for major international events and the AIG Women's British Open event will help to maintain this momentum and highlights our commitment to bringing world class women's sport to Wales. "