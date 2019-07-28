WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational: Rory McIlroy beaten by Brooks Koepka in Memphis

Rory McIlroy was the only player in top 10 to shoot over par on Sunday

Final round leaderboard -16 B Koepka (US); -13 W Simpson (US); -12 M Leishman (Aus); -11 R McIlroy (NI), T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -10 J Rahm (Spa); -9 I Poulter (Eng) Selected others: -8 B Watson (US); -7 J Rose (Eng); -6 A Rai (Eng), J Spieth (US), J Thomas (US); -5 D Johnson (US)

Rory McIlroy could not convert his overnight lead into victory at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational as Brooks Koepka won to further demonstrate why he is the world's best player.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, 30, carded a final-round 71 to end up five shots adrift of American Koepka, who shot 65.

Koepka, 29, who has won four majors in the past two years, finished 16 under.

English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick tied for fourth alongside McIlroy on 11 under.

American Webb Simpson shot a final-day 64 - the day's lowest tally - to finish second, one shot ahead of Australian Marc Leishman.

Spanish world number eight Jon Rahm, who led after the opening round, ended on 10 under, with England's Ian Poulter one shot further back.

'Beating Rory makes this more special'

McIlroy hoped to bounce back from his nightmare at the Open by winning the prestigious WGC title in a top-class field in Memphis.

An eight-under third round of 62 on Saturday saw McIlroy lead Koepka by a shot going into the final round.

But the four-time major winner, who missed the cut in front of home support at Royal Portrush last week, saw his slender advantage quickly disappear as the American birdied the par-five third to move alongside his playing partner.

Koepka, 29, further turned up the pressure by sinking back-to-back birdies at five and six, giving him a three-shot swing over McIlroy, who missed several birdie putts as he opened with 11 successive pars.

Bogeys on 12 and 15, albeit with a birdie sandwiched in on 14, saw McIlroy's hopes fade as Koepka powered on to win his first WGC title.

Koepka said his final-round performance, where he did not drop a shot and rarely looked like losing his grip on the leaderboard, was close to his best.

"It feels really good. I knew I had to make some putts and to catch up with Rory by nine would be big," Koepka said.

"I played really solid. The goal was to make no bogeys and I came out bogey free so I'm really pleased.

"To win this title against Rory was pretty special."