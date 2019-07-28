Senior Open: Darren Clarke finishes in a share of 10th place at Royal Lytham

Darren Clarke moved to within two of the lead on his front nine before losing ground

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke finished in a share of 10th place in the Senior Open at Royal Lytham - six behind winner Bernhard Langer.

Clarke's eagle at the seventh moved him to within two of the lead but his hopes were ended by a double bogey on 12.

The Dungannon man's one-over-par 71 left him on level par as Langer finished two ahead of Paul Broadhurst.

The German birdied six of his opening 14 holes to storm into the lead and held on despite two late bogeys.

Langer's closing 66 gave him his fourth Senior Open title ahead of overnight leader and 2016 winner Broadhurst, who fired a final-round 71.

South African Retief Goosen and American Tim Petrovic shared third place three shots behind Langer.

Another American Woody Austin, who was in second place overnight one behind Broadhurst, finished in a share of seventh after a closing 73.

Clarke, playing in the event for the first time after turning 50 last August, was aiming to become only the fourth man to win both the Senior Open and Open Championship.