Evian Championship: South Korean Kim Hyo-joo leads by a shot after third round

Kim Hyo-joo won the Evian Championship in 2014

Third round leaderboard -15 Kim (Kor); -14 Park (Kor); -11 Ko (Kor), Inbee (Kor); -10 Feng (Chn), Lee (Kor) Selected others: -6 Law (Eng); -3 Hull (Eng), Reid (Eng); +2 Hall (Eng)

South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo holds a one shot lead over compatriot Park Sung-hyun after the third round of the Evian Championship.

Kim, the 2014 winner at Evian-les-Bains, took the lead on moving day with a six-under-par 65 to sit on 15 under.

Five of the top six players on the leaderboard are Korean, including world number one Park, who carded a 66.

Inbee Park and Ko Jin-young are at 11 under, while overnight leader Lee Mi-hyang stayed at 10 under.

England's Bronte Law shot a 66 but is nine shots off the lead at six under.

Kim rushed her birdie putt on the 18th, settling for par, as she tried to finish before the rain started,

"I just wanted to finish as quick as possible, with the onset of thunder, which just came a lot quicker than I thought," said Kim.

"Looking at tomorrow [Sunday], I'm not going to think about what other players are thinking about - just going to work on my own game.

"I definitely have good memories of this tournament because of my win. I'm going to keep that going into tomorrow and forget everything else."

Seven-time major winner Inbee needs to win the Evian Championship to complete the career Grand Slam of all five women's major tournaments.

"I play with Hyo Joo last two days and she's pretty solid," said Inbee, "I don't think she's going to falter that much. I think it's going to be a low one [to catch Kim]. Has to be."