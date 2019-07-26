Evian Championship: Lee Mi-hyang takes one-shot lead after second round

Lee Mi-hyang finished second at the first major of the year - the ANA Inspiration

Evian Championship: Second-round leaderboard -10 M Lee (S Kor); -9 I Park (Kor), H Kim (Kor), S Park (Kor); -7 S Feng (Chn); -6 C Hedwall (Swe), A Olson (US), P Anannarukarn (Tha), S Kim (Kor), J Kupcho (US), J Ko (Kor) Selected others:-4 C Hull (Eng), M Reid (Eng); -2 P Creamer (US); -1 B Law (Eng); E G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Lee Mi-hyang moved into a one-shot lead at the Evian Championship with a round of four-under-par 67 as South Korea's golfers led the way at Evian-les-Bains.

Lee is on 10 under, one ahead of seven-time major winner Inbee Park, Kim Hyoo-joo, the 2014 champion, and world number one Park Sung-hyun.

England's Charley Hull and Melissa Reid are tied 13th on four under.

Overnight leader Paula Creamer is now tied 24th after a final six holes that included four bogeys and triple bogey.

The American former world number two carded a seven-under-par 64 in her opening round.

China's Shanshan Feng is fifth on seven under while Swede Caroline Hedwall, who is among a cluster of six on six under, shot the joint-best round of the day, a seven-under-par 64 that included eight birdies.

Friday's round was suspended for about an hour because of poor weather conditions.