Senior British Open: Paul Lawrie 'gutted' after shot hits marshal

Paul Lawrie is making his Senior Open debut this week

Scotland's Paul Lawrie was "gutted" after his failure to shout fore resulted in his ball hitting a marshal at the Senior Open.

The incident happened at the par-four 10th in round two at Royal Lytham.

It comes a week after Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was embroiled in a row with Kyle Stanley at The Open, when the American's drive hit a spectator after he neglected to call fore.

"I always shout so feel awful," Lawrie wrote on Twitter.

"We all thought it was way over his head but it was my ball and my responsibility so no excuses. Was a misjudgement on my part. Gutted.

"Hope he's OK and will send him some goodies in the post."

Lawrie - one of six Scots in the field - carded a one-under 69 to sit one under at the halfway stage in his debut Senior Open.