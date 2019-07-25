Evian Championship: Paula Creamer shoots 64 to hold first-round lead

  • From the section Golf
Paula Creamer
Paula Creamer has been as high as number two on the world rankings list
Evian Championship: First-round leaderboard
-7: P Creamer (US) ; -6: J Ko (Kor), I Park (Kor), B Altomare (US), M Lee (Aus); -5 J Kupcho (US), M Reid (Eng)
Selected others: -3 :C Hull (Eng), -2 G Hall (Eng), M MacLaren (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Former world number two Paula Creamer carded a seven-under-par 64 to hold a one-shot lead after the first round of the Evian Championship.

American Creamer, who won the US Women's Open in 2010, hit seven birdies without dropping a shot at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Australian Minjee Lee was set to share the lead with Creamer, but hit a bogey on the last.

England's Melissa Reid is two shots behind Creamer after shooting a 66.

This is the first time Creamer has topped a major leaderboard since winning the US Women's Open nine years ago by four strokes.

"I feel really just in control," said Creamer, 32. "It's been several years where I felt like just all-in-all good in my shoes."

Meanwhile, England's Charley Hull is four shots off the lead after hitting three birdies in a blemish-free round for a three-under 68, while compatriots Georgia Hall and Meghan MacLaren are a further stroke back.

