Ryder Cup: Adare Manor in Ireland to be named 2026 venue

Adare Manor in Ireland is set to be confirmed as the host course for the 2026 Ryder Cup on Thursday.

A deal struck between the Irish government and European Tour organisers will bring the tournament between Europe and the USA to Limerick.

The event was last staged in Ireland at the K-Club near Dublin in 2006.

It's believed the cost to the Irish government will be tens of million of euros, but the benefit to the economy is estimated at over 160m euros.

As part of the deal the future of the Irish Open has also been secured until 2026.

That tournament will continue to be staged on a rotational basis between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

More to follow....