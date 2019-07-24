Evian Championship: Georgia Hall 'keeping things simple' for back-to-back majors

Georgia Hall won the British Open - her first major title - at Royal Lytham last August

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall is aiming to "keep things simple" as she prepares to play back-to-back majors in just over a week.

Hall, 23, will start her Evian Championship campaign in France on Thursday before mounting her British Open title defence at Woburn next week.

She admits she played in "too many events" at the start of the year but feels refreshed after a short break.

"It's a good learning curve for me," said the world number 30.

"I made sure that I had a good two weeks off to prepare before this three-week stretch.

"I've been working on my swing and also on my chipping, to get a bit more consistency.

"I've been playing a lot of golf and I think that's important, not just hitting balls on the range."

Hall won the Women's British Open - her first major title - at Royal Lytham last August, becoming only the third home winner since the event became a major championship in 2001.

But she admits she has had to take her game back to basics in recent weeks as she looks to rediscover her form having made just eight cuts from 13 starts earlier in the year.

"My dad has been helping me clear my mind and keep things simple, not trying to complicate me, my swing or me as a golfer; just go out and be Georgia," she added.

"Most importantly, I think mentally for me, it's about keeping calm and enjoying it."

Hall skipped the Marathon Classic and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in recent weeks in order to fine tune her preparations for the Evian Championship, which takes place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains on the edge of the Alps.

She has finished 10th and tied for 16th in the last two years at the tournament, and is feeling optimistic ahead of the latest edition.

"I've played here the last two years and come 10th and 16th, so I'm very happy with how I've played and I'm confident coming into this event," she said.

"It's really nice to be close to home, the weather is absolutely perfect and the golf course is in great condition.

"I love this golf course and it's quite fiddly, so you have to place the ball in the right areas of the greens. I'm looking forward to teeing it up on Thursday."