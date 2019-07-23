Shane Lowry: Open champion hails impact of caddie Martin

Shane Lowry and his caddie Brian 'Bo' Martin celebrate as they walk to the 18th green on Sunday

Open champion Shane Lowry says a unique chemistry with bagman Brian 'Bo' Martin was key to his Royal Portrush triumph.

Co Down man Martin started caddying last September for Lowry, who won on home soil to secure his first major.

"There's no doubt that my golf has improved since he started caddying for me so I owe a lot to him," said Lowry.

"We're similar people, very happy go lucky - we just said let's enjoy it, play some golf, have some craic along the way and make a few quid."

Lowry is set for a rapturous reception when he returns with the Claret Jug to his hometown of Clara in Co Offaly on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-won by six shots on the north coast links and he joins Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington on the list of Irish major winners since 2007.

Lowry will return to competitive action in a fortnight and he's not thinking about winning major number two just yet.

He added: "I'm obviously very happy with one - I'm going to try and process this first, enjoy myself this week and I've got a couple of weeks off before I go to America for the FedEx Cup play-offs.

"I'll hit the reset button next week and get back to practice - and then set new goals.

"I had some goals at the start of the year and they're pretty much fulfilled so I need to set new goals for the rest of the year and see where it leaves me.

"It's a bit surreal to be alongside Rory, Gmac, Darren and Paddy on that list of golfers.

"I woke up this morning and looked over to see the Claret Jug on my bedside locker - it's hard to believe really."