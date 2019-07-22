The Open 2019: Shane Lowry eyes Ryder Cup debut after Portrush triumph

Lowry's Open win moves him up to 17th in the world rankings

Newly-crowned Open champion Shane Lowry says his main goal is securing a place on next year's Ryder Cup team.

The 32-year-old became the fifth Irishman to lift the Claret Jug after triumphing at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The win gives the Clara native 10 and five-year exemptions to the European and PGA Tours respectively.

However, Lowry insists his plan for the next 12 months is to seal his spot for the biennial event, which will be held in Wisconsin in 2020.

"Obviously in the short term I'm going to enjoy this, there's no doubt about that," Lowry said after securing a six-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood in Portrush.

"But in the long term you obviously want to back up your success."

He added: "My big goal remains the same and that is to be on the plane going to Whistling Straits next year. That's my plan for the next 12 months. Hopefully that involves a couple of wins along the way."

European qualifying for the Ryder Cup does not begin until September and Lowry is determined to make his debut under captain Padraig Harrington, who greeted the Offaly man on the 18th green at Portrush on Sunday evening.

Europe will travel to Whistling Straits looking to retain the trophy after their resounding 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States at Le Golf National in 2018.