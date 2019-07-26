Women's British Open: Watch highlights from Woburn Golf Club on BBC Two

Media playback is not supported on this device Hall wins British Open after 'fabulous' battle

Follow the 43rd Women's British Open from Woburn Golf Club between 1-4 August on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Eilidh Barbour and Katherine Downes present highlights from all four days of the final major of the season each night on BBC Two.

The programme is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

England's Georgia Hall won her first major title with a two-shot victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes 12 months ago.

The 23-year-old became only the third British winner since the Women's British Open became a major championship in 2001.

Schedule

All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 1 August

Highlights

21:30-22:30 - BBC Red Button

23:15-00:15 - BBC Two (23:45-00:45, BBC Two NI)

Friday, 2 August

Highlights

23:15-00:15 - BBC Two

Saturday, 3 August

Highlights

21:30-22:30 - BBC Red Button

23:15-00:15 - BBC Two

Sunday, 4 August

Highlights

21:30-22:30 - BBC Red Button

23:15-00:15 - BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

Live guide and event notifications

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.