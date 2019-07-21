The Open 2019: Shane Lowry puts in dominant display to win first major

Ireland's Shane Lowry claimed a first major championship win with a dominant six-shot victory on 15 under par amid raucous scenes at The Open.

Lowry started the celebrations early, his arms aloft as he squeezed through the crowds who swarmed the 18th fairway at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush.

Despite a wobble on the first, the 32-year-old held his nerve in the wind and rain to shoot a one-over-par 72.

England's Tommy Fleetwood briefly threatened but he ended on nine under.

Thousands of partisan fans lined the 18th to cheer Lowry's victory procession down the final hole and as the 32-year-old turned to embrace his caddie Brian 'Bo' Martin after hitting his second shot to the green, hundreds swarmed ahead of him.

Lowry and Martin were shepherded through the crowds and under a rope to allow them safe passage.

There will also have been a sense of redemption for Lowry following his final-round capitulation at the US Open three years ago.

He, like on Sunday, had started with a four shot lead but a 76 saw him pipped to victory by Dustin Johnson.

The tussle between Lowry and Fleetwood ebbed and flowed. From Lowry dropping a shot on the first, to building up a six shot lead before a nervous start to the back nine saw the advantage slip back down to four.

But Lowry holed some crucial par putts in the closing stages to keep Fleetwood at arm's length before a birdie on the 15th all but secure the coveted Claret Jug.

Lowry writes himself into Irish folklore

There was little doubt about the who the vast majority of the fans were behind from the first moment until the last, with huge cheers greeting Lowry's name when it was read out over the speakers as he arrived at the first tee.

He had looked calm while out on the practice green but nerves appeared to take their hold when he found the rough with his tee shot before hitting his second shot into a greenside bunker.

Lowry escaped with a bogey but the nerves were there for Fleetwood too as he missed a birdie putt that would have cut the lead to two.

The 28-year-old, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the open since Nick Faldo in 1992, then over-hit his par putt on the third and the bogey meant Lowry's advantage was four once again.

That seemed to give Lowry the confidence boost he needed and he holed two successive birdie putts from the fourth, although Fleetwood also picked up a shot on the fifth to keep the lead at five.

Lowry chipped in for a third birdie of the round on the par-five seventh but then dropped shots on the eighth and ninth - a run that coincided with a sudden and heavy downpour. Even then, Lowry started the back nine with a healthy five-shot advantage, which increased to six when Fleetwood missed a par putt from close in.

Shane Lowry coped with the difficult conditions better than his umbrella did

But there were signs that nerves were once again creeping as the final round entered the crucial closing stages. Another bogey on the 11th was his fourth of the day - he had dropped just three shots over the course of the previous three rounds.

From then on it was about digging in and not giving Fleetwood the glimmer of hope of taking it down to the wire. Lowry saved a couple of crucial par putts and though he bogeyed the 14th, Fleetwood rolled a putt for bogey from 10 feet just wide, handing Lowry back a five-stroke lead.

A birdie and a fist pump followed on the 15th, the hole that appeared to signal the moment Fleetwood's fleeting hopes of staging a comeback were ended.

Lowry then calmly finished then finished the job. His name was already being engraved on the Claret Jug as he approached the 18th green, holding his arms aloft as he soaked up the adulation from the thousands gathered to witness the biggest win of his career.

