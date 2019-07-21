Open Championship 2019: Robert MacIntyre ends 'special' debut with 25-foot putt

Media playback is not supported on this device 'A brilliant experience' - MacIntyre on first Open

Robert MacIntyre says his Open Championship debut was a "special week", despite a diary clash meaning his mother was not able to be there for the last two rounds.

The Scot carded a three-under-par 68 to share sixth place on five under at Royal Portrush.

His finish inside the top 10 guarantees the 22-year-old a spot at Royal St George's in 2020.

"My mum made a slight wee mistake," MacIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"She booked a concert with friends and family members and she thought it was actually next week. She arrived on Tuesday and said, 'there's a slight problem'. I'm sure she'll be watching the TV and watching the scores."

MacIntyre rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole after also making birdies at the second, seventh and 10th. His tie for sixth is the best finish by a Scot at The Open since Colin Montgomerie's second place at St Andrews in 2005.

"It's been a brilliant experience and today just topped everything off with that putt on the 18th," said MacIntyre, who has already had two second places on the European Tour this season.

"It made it a special week. You have putts when you're a youngster pretending it's for an Open Championship. Unfortunately my putt wasn't for the Open Championship but it definitely gave you a flavour of what can happen."

MacIntyre's father Dougie, who is the head greenskeeper at Glencruiten Golf Club in Oban, was there for the duration.

"My dad will be absolutely delighted for me along with the other family and friends that were here, and everyone back home as well," added MacIntyre.

"I have three weeks off now so I'll probably take the first week to relax and enjoy this, and then back to work again and try and get better."

Compatriot Russell Knox finished on two over after a six-over 77.

Meanwhile, Calum Hill won the Euram Bank Open by four shots in Austria, just a week after finishing joint top Scot at the European Tour's Scottish Open.

Hill's second title on the Challenge Tour will boost his chances of finishing in the top 15 of the rankings and make the step up to the European Tour for 2020.