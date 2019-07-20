The Open 2019: Tee times for final round at Royal Portrush
-
- From the section Golf
|The 148th Open Championship
|Venue: Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland Dates: 18-21 July
|Coverage: Live text updates and in-play clips on BBC Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and daily highlights on BBC Two. Full details
Final-round tee times
All times BST
- Day three report: Lowry sets course record to lead Open
- The 148th Open leaderboard
- The Cut podcast: It's all about the cut
07:32 Ashton Turner (Eng)
07:42 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
07:52 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Nino Bertasio (Ita)
08:02 Paul Waring (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
08:12 Jason Kokrak (US), Branden Grace (SA)
08:22 Jim Furyk (US), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)
08:32 Kevin Streelman (US), Bubba Watson (US)
08:42 Bernd Wiesberger (Aus), Kyle Stanley (US)
08:57 Paul Casey (Eng), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
09:07 Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)
09:17 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
09:27 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Andrew Wilson (Eng)
09:37 Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Stewart Cink (US)
09:47 Joost Luiten (Ned), Doc Redman (US)
09:57 Innchoon Hwang (Kor), Ryan Fox (NZ)
10:07 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Charley Hoffman (US)
10:17 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Ernie Els (SA)
10:32 Aaron Wise (US), Lucas Glover (US)
10:42 Patrick Cantlay (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
10:52 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Dustin Johnson (US)
11:02 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robert Macintyre (Sco)
11:12 Romain Langasque (Fra), Kevin Kisner (US)
11:22 Tom Lewis (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)
11:32 Justin Harding (SA), Erik Van Rooyen (SA)
11:42 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Webb Simpson (US)
11:52 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
12:07 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Thomas (US)
12:17 Sang Hyun Park (Kor), Russell Knox (Sco)
12:27 Xander Schauffele (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)
12:37 Andrew Putnam (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)
12:47 Matt Kuchar (US), Alex Noren (Swe)
12:57 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jordan Spieth (US)
13:07 Tony Finau (US). Jon Rahm (Spa)
13:17 Danny Willett (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng)
13:27 Rickie Fowler (US), Justin Rose (Eng)
13:37 Brooks Koepka (US), JB Holmes (US)
13:47 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire)