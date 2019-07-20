The Open 2019: Russell Knox backs Bob MacIntyre in Kyle Stanley 'fore' row

Russell Knox is the highest-placed Scot going into the final day of the Open

The 148th Open Championship - third-round leaderboard -16 S Lowry (Ire); -12 T Fleetwood (Eng); -10 JB Holmes (US); -9 B Koepka (US), J Rose (Eng); -8 R Fowler (US), L Westwood; -7 D Willett (Eng), J Rahm (Spa), T Finau (US), J Spieth (US) Selected others: -4 R Knox (Sco); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco), G McDowell (NI), D Johnson (US); -1 S Garcia (Spa), E Els (SA); +2 P Casey (Eng), K Stanley (US)

Russell Knox says Bob MacIntyre was right to question Kyle Stanley after he failed to warn spectators his ball was heading in their direction on Friday.

The American's tee shot on the 17th hole drifted right of the fairway and into a group of fans watching on.

It hit the mother of MacIntyre's caddy on the arm, forcing her to receive medical treatment on the course.

"Good for him," his fellow Scot said. "Kyle has done this a long time and he should know better."

When asked about the incident after his third round, Stanley was "not really sure why" MacIntyre made an issue out of it, saying "my two playing partners, my caddie, a couple of volunteers, or the marshall even, had them signalling it was going right".

But Knox, who is the leading Scot in the field at Royal Portrush after a 68 left him on four under par, 12 shots behind leader Shane Lowry, said etiquette had to be followed "whether you are new" on tour "or Phil Mickelson".

"That is what golf is all about," he said. "I have got nothing on Kyle, but I mean, I don't care who you are - if your ball is going towards people, you have got to shout 'fore'."

Knox, who spends most of his season on the PGA Tour, insisted that Stanley's reaction was not common practice in the United States.

"I think, over here, people make a bigger deal out of it, like the US guys don't shout fore," he said. "That is just not true. I mean, mostly everybody does.

"Kyle just made a mistake. When the ball was in the air, he should have shouted fore, but good job for Bob in saying something and I hope it didn't affect him in any way."

Knox finished the day with birdies at the 17th and 18th holes to leave him tied for 19th place.

"Anything under par would have been good, especially in different wind conditions," he said. "I played well and made some good par saves, which kept the round going.

"My goal in every major I play in is to have my best major finish. Tied 12th at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills is my best so far and, to be honest, I would be disappointed if I didn't beat that this week."

Macintyre is two shots further back after a third round of level par 71. He says he has "put to bed" the disagreement with Stanley, who shot a 73 to lie on two over par, and is disappointed not to be lying higher up the leaderboard.

"The way I have been playing, I feel I should have been further up there fighting it out, but that's the way it is," he added. "There is another day tomorrow and hopefully I can post a good one."