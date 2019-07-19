The Open 2019: Tommy Fleetwood moves into contention with second-round 67

Tommy Fleetwood's best result at an Open came last year when he finished tied 12th

England's Tommy Fleetwood shot a second-round four-under-par 67 to move himself into contention on seven under at the 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Last year's US Open runner-up took advantage of more benign conditions on Friday to sink six birdies and produce only two bogeys to post the early clubhouse lead.

World number one Brooks Koepka is hot on his heels on five under after a 69.

American 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is also on five under in the clubhouse.

Fleetwood said 2019 has the "potential to be great" for him.

"I felt like I was a lot more stress-free," said the 28-year-old, whose last win was in Abu Dhabi in January 2018. "I made two or three good par-saves, but I enjoy the challenge," he said.

"It seemed like a much more scoreable morning, but the course doesn't allow for many birdies so you have to be patient.

"My major performances haven't been as good as the previous year. It's been a quieter year, but with the potential to be great - I've been up there two or three times on the PGA Tour and not won."

English duo Justin Rose and Lee Westwood will also be looking to challenge at the weekend.

World number four Rose picked up two shots to move to four under through 11 holes with 2010 runner-up Westwood on the same score after 12.

The projected cut is one over, with former winners Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy all facing a tough task to make the weekend after disappointing rounds on the opening day in Northern Ireland.

McIlroy recorded a 79, which included a quadruple bogey at the first and a triple bogey at the last, and begins his second round at 15:10 BST.