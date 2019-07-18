Open Championship 2019: Robert MacIntyre impresses with 68

Media playback is not supported on this device From amateur to sharing a locker room with Tiger Woods in 18 months

The 148th Open Championship, Royal Portrush Dates: 18-21 July Coverage: Live text updates and in-play clips on BBC Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and daily highlights on BBC Two. Full details

Robert MacIntyre has a share of second at the Open Championship after the 22-year-old ended his first round at a major championship with a three-under-par 68 at Royal Portrush.

The Scot was level with Irishman Shane Lowry until bogeying the 18th hole.

Playing with England's Andrew Johnston and American Kyle Stanley, MacIntyre was the first of five Scots to tee off.

Russell Knox, Connor Syme, 1999 Open winner Paul Lawrie and amateur Sam Locke also feature.

MacIntyre, who turned professional two years ago, picked up an eagle and five birdies in his opening round to match 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia and 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson as well as Dylan Frittelli, and Alexander Noren.