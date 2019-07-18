The Open 2019: Rory McIlroy hopes in tatters after opening round of 79

Media playback is not supported on this device The Open 2019: Watch McIlroy's nightmare start as he quadruple bogeys the first

The 148th Open Championship, Royal Portrush Dates: 18-21 July Coverage: Live text updates and in-play clips on BBC Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and daily highlights on BBC Two. Full details

Rory McIlroy made a quadruple bogey on the first hole and triple bogey at the last as his bid for a home Open victory at Royal Portrush was left in tatters.

The 2014 winner, playing in his home country of Northern Ireland, sent his first tee shot out of bounds and finished his round ingloriously.

McIlroy finished with a round of eight-over-par 79 - 12 strokes behind clubhouse leader Shane Lowry.

World number one Brooks Koepka made a promising start to his opening round.

The 29-year-old American, seeking his fifth major since 2017, made birdies on holes two and five in a group that includes 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen. His compatriot and 2017 champion, Jordan Spieth, also looked in good form, having moved to three under after six holes.

Three-time winner Tiger Woods is playing alongside with fellow American and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and England's Matt Wallace, while world number four Justin Rose, tied second in 2018, is with American Tony Finau and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard.

McIlroy suffers while Lowry flourishes

Good weather and a packed stand greeted Darren Clarke as he hit the first tee-shot of the 148th Open

Irishman Lowry set the early standard with five birdies, and one dropped shot, for a 67, while 22-year-old Scot Robert MacIntyre, playing in his first Open, produced an eagle at the fifth to finish his opening round a shot behind.

Spanish two-time runner up Sergio Garcia and 2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson also had strong days to join a group on three under.

A delighted MacIntyre, second at the British Masters, told BBC Radio 5 live: "I hung in there all day, particularly when the weather got tough late on."

Lowry, 32, added: "I gave myself lots of chances and then didn't hole anything but then had a couple of good pars saves late on."

His best Open finish was tied ninth in 2014, the year McIlroy began with a six-under 66 on his way to winning his second major.

However, it was an altogether different opening round for the world number three who began with his first quadruple bogey in a major since the 2013 US Open.

The 30-year-old's card looked worse when he made a bogey on the third before picking up shots on the seventh and ninth. However, McIlroy was once again left cursing his fortune on the inward nine when he four-putted for a double bogey on the par-three 16th before finishing with a triple bogey.

His fellow Northern Irishman, Darren Clarke, was greeted by a large crowd at 06:35 BST as he hit the first tee shot at the County Antrim course, which is hosting the tournament for the first time in 68 years.

Royal Portrush is expecting 237,750 spectators over the four days - a record attendance for an Open outside of St Andrews - eclipsing the 235,000 who attended Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Those watching experienced a variety of conditions including wind and bright sunshine and then hunkered under macs and umbrellas due to swirling showers before the sun returned for the final groups.

Unlucky 13 for Duval

It was a day to forget in the career of former Open champion David Duval

There was disappointment for defending champion Italian Francesco Molinari, who produced three bogeys and a double bogey over the first 13 holes as he finished on three over for the round.

Graeme McDowell, who was born a stone's throw from the course, was two under after a birdie on the 14th but the 2010 US Open winner's round fell apart following a bogey-triple bogey finish.

One of the biggest cheers of the day came on the 200-yard par three 13th when Argentine Emiliano Grillo sunk the first ace of the championship, but there were groans aplenty on the par-five seventh as 2001 winner David Duval suffered the ignominy of a 13. The 47-year-old also recorded a triple bogey on the 17th and is bottom of the pack on 19 over.