Open Championship: Russell Knox says he 'feels like he can win'

Russell Knox failed to make the cut at last week's Scottish Open

The 148th Open Championship, Royal Portrush Dates: 18-21 July

Scotland's Russell Knox says he feels like he "can win the Open Championship" - just a day after feeling like giving up golf completely.

Knox cut short Tuesday's practice round after nine holes feeling "depressed, hating golf, wanting to quit, and snap all the clubs in my bag".

However, a better day on the range at Royal Portrush on Wednesday has renewed his appetite for his 17th major.

"I've just had the best session of my life, probably," Knox said.

"I played the course in my mind, which I don't do very often, but I got quite into it. I wanted to really concentrate on putting in a good shift because I wanted to make sure I left the course confident.

"Today I'm going to leave feeling like I can win this championship."

Knox played a full 18 holes in County Antrim on Monday, but bemoaned a lack of rhythm during his second stint on the links.

The Invernessian said he "got in a bit of a hissy fit" and acknowledged that he often struggles to find his rhythm in practice rounds.

"You're out there, it's slow, and I just got into a gurn yesterday," he said. "It's not like me. I think I needed it. I had a little talking to myself last night and I've come out today and I feel much better on it."

Knox has made the cut on six of his 16 prior major appearances, and is keeping an open mind on the eve of the 148th Open.

He is out at 09:25 BST on Thursday with Haotong Li of China and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who won the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club last week.

"This is a big one, as big as it gets. I'm not going to say I'd love to win, of course I would, but I would love to just play well, play four days, and be proud of myself wherever I finish."