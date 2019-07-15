The Open 2019: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy tee times announced

Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship in 2014

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke will hit the opening tee shot at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, with Rory McIlroy among the early starters.

Clarke, who won the 2011 Open and has a house overlooking the course, gets play under way at 06:35 BST on Thursday.

McIlroy, who set the course record of 61 at Portrush aged 16, starts his quest to win a second Open at 10:09.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods, who won his 15th major at the Masters in April, is out at 15:10.

Woods will play with his Ryder Cup team-mate Patrick Reed and England's Matt Wallace.

