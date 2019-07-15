Former Ryder Cup player Norman Drew recalls his 1951 Open challenge at Portrush

Norman Drew became the first player to compete at a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and World Cup

The Open - Portrush '51

Dates: Wednesday 17 July Coverage: BBC Two, 16:45 BST; Already Available on BBC iPlayer

Being brought up a drive and pitch away from Balmoral Golf Club in Belfast, Norman Drew says it was inevitable he would gravitate towards golf.

"Most of the young boys around Priory Park played golf. That was just a natural thing. I just fell into it," recalls the 87-year-old, one of only two surviving competitors from the 1951 Open at Portrush, along with with legendary commentator Peter Alliss.

"There was very little else to do 68 years ago. As time wore on, I got better at the game."

As an 18-year-old, Drew lifted the North of Ireland Amateur title at Royal Portrush in 1950 and a year later, he was still working an an apprentice coach builder when he qualified for the Open Championship at the venue.

Drew was the youngest player in the field at the Dunluce links that week but successive rounds of 76 at Portstewart and Royal Portrush on the Monday and Tuesday left him three shots inside the qualifying mark, as he progressed to the main 72 holes of action.

Media playback is not supported on this device A BBC NI documentary recalling the 1951 Open at Royal Portrush will be shown on BBC Two on Wednesday, 17 July at 16:45 BST

"I wouldn't say I was cocky but my game was pretty good. I wasn't frightened of any course whether it was Portrush or Newcastle or Portstewart, it made no difference," Drew tells The Open: Portrush '51, a BBC Northern Ireland documentary recalling the only other occasion the event was played outside Great Britain, which will be shown on BBC Two on Wednesday afternoon.

"I still attracted a fairly big crowd because I was the North of Ireland Champion. Whether it was the Open of not, I was still the champion of the North of Ireland."

Standing on the 18th tee on the Wednesday, the 19-year-old was on course to finish day one in the top 10 as he lay on one over par only for him to find a fairway bunker with his drive, which eventually resulted in a double bogey six.

"I played pretty good I must admit. But after I drove it in the bunker on the 18th, I tried to make the green from there and it was a silly shot really when you think about it," adds Drew, whose amateur roll of honour included another North of Ireland win in 1952 plus the Irish Close Championship and East of Ireland titles.

Par three proves a Calamity for Drew hopes

Drew's three-over-par 75 left him seven behind leaders Australia's Norman Von Nida and Scotland's Jimmy Adams and well placed to contend for the top amateur medal only for his hopes to come to grief at the aptly named par-three Calamity Corner, then the 14th hole hole on the Dunluce track, amid tough scoring conditions on the Thursday.

"I remember saying to myself [going out] that this was going to be very difficult for me because I wasn't a long hitter.

"At Calamity Corner, I hit this shot, which wasn't a bad shot, with a three wood and it hit the very edge of the green and dropped down the bank 50 or 60 feet.

"The green staff were a bit unkind. They had left the grass about a foot long and the bottom of the bank and after two or three shots, I still hadn't got back up again.

"I lost an awful lot of interest after I took seven. I'll never forget being disappointed as much," recalls Drew, whose tournament was over as flamboyant Englishman Max Faulkner went to lift the title a day later.

Max Faulkner won the 1951 Open by two shots

But Drew got over the disappointment to win a second North of Ireland title at Portrush a year later before turning professional after his appearance for Great Britain & Ireland at the 1953 Walker Cup.

A Ryder Cup blazer followed six year later as he, Peter Alliss and Eric Brown were the only Great Britain & Ireland players to avoid defeat in the singles, with the Belfast man halving his match with 1957 Masters champion Doug Ford.

In 1960, Drew made history as he became the first player to compete in a Walker Cup, a Ryder Cup and a World Cup as he and Christy O'Connor finished fourth in the latter event at Portmarnock as the Irish duo finished 10 shots behind US winners Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead.

The Irish pair repeated their fourth place in the then Canada Cup a year later in Puerto Rico as Snead took victory for the US with Jimmy Demaret.

Following his Open debut at Portrush, Drew went on to play in the Championship on a further 14 occasions stretching to 1971 and his best finish was a share of 15th spot at St Andrews in 1957.