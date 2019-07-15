Open Championship vote: Pick your favourite moment
-
- From the section Golf
What is your favourite Open Championship moment?
BBC Sport's commentators and pundits have picked their top 10 and put together a handy video, in date order. We want you to select your favourite from that list.
Watch the video and vote using the link below. The vote opens at 13:00 BST on Monday, 15 July and closes at 15:00 BST on Thursday, 18 July.
A countdown of the results in reverse order will be broadcast, three at a time, in the highlights programmes, which will be on BBC Two from 20:00 BST on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The winner will be revealed at around 21:00 during the highlights programme for the final round, which is broadcast on BBC Two on Sunday, 21 July at 20:00.
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.